Pfizer’s Hemophilia Study: Insights into Treatment Patterns and Outcomes

Pfizer Inc. recently completed a clinical study titled ‘Treatment Patterns And Outcomes In Patients Treated With Benefix Or Refacto/Refacto AF – A Swedish Cohort Study.’ The study aimed to analyze the demographics, clinical characteristics, treatment patterns, and outcomes of hemophilia patients in Sweden treated with BeneFIX and ReFacto/ReFacto AF. This research is significant as it offers insights into the treatment effectiveness and cost implications for hemophilia patients.

The study focused on two interventions: BeneFIX and ReFacto/ReFacto AF, both used to treat hemophilia by replacing missing clotting factors in patients. These treatments are crucial in managing bleeding disorders and improving patients’ quality of life.

The study was observational, employing a cohort model with a retrospective time perspective. It did not involve any allocation or masking, as it primarily aimed to observe and analyze existing treatment patterns and outcomes.

The study commenced on January 11, 2016, with its primary completion in 2018. The most recent update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are essential for understanding the study’s timeline and its relevance to current treatment practices.

This update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively by demonstrating the effectiveness of its hemophilia treatments, potentially boosting investor confidence. In the competitive landscape, this study reinforces Pfizer’s position in the hemophilia treatment market.

The study has been completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

