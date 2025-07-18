Pfizer’s BeneFIX Study Update: Key Insights for Investors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. recently updated its clinical study titled BeneFIX Drug Use Results Survey [All-Case Surveillance]. The study aims to assess the real-world use of BeneFIX, focusing on adverse events, safety factors, and efficacy in patients with hemophilia B. This research is crucial for understanding the long-term safety and effectiveness of BeneFIX in both previously treated and untreated patients.

The intervention being tested is Nonacog Alfa (Genetical Recombination), a drug designed to treat hemophilia B by supplementing the deficient blood coagulation factor IX.

The study is observational with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. It does not involve any allocation or masking, focusing on real-world data collection to evaluate the drug’s performance.

The study began on October 29, 2009, with primary results submitted in February 2017. The last update was submitted in July 2025, indicating ongoing data analysis and updates.

This update could positively influence Pfizer’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in BeneFIX’s market potential. As the hemophilia treatment market is competitive, maintaining strong efficacy and safety data is crucial for Pfizer’s positioning.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue