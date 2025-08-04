PEXA Group to Announce FY25 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from PEXA Group Limited ( (AU:PXA) ).

PEXA Group Limited, a leader in digital property exchange, will announce its full-year financial results for FY25 on August 29, 2025, with a briefing session for investors and analysts scheduled for the same day. This announcement underscores PEXA’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market position and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PXA) stock is a Buy with a A$15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PEXA Group Limited stock, see the AU:PXA Stock Forecast page.

More about PEXA Group Limited

PEXA (Property Exchange Australia) is a world-leading digital property exchange and data insights business, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Since 2013, PEXA has facilitated more than 20 million property settlements, and today, 90% of all property transfer settlements in Australia are processed on the PEXA platform. In 2022, PEXA launched its refinancing capability in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 421,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.79B

