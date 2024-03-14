PetVivo Holdings Announces New CFO Garry Lowenthal

PetVivo Holdings (PETV) has provided an update.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has appointed Garry Lowenthal as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing with him over 25 years of finance and corporate management expertise from both private and public sectors. With a strong background in equity capital transactions and a history of senior roles in various companies, including advisory positions and fiduciary directorships, Lowenthal is well-equipped to oversee the company’s financial strategy. His compensation includes a $200,000 annual salary, with potential bonuses and an initial award of 90,000 restricted stock units vesting over two years, alongside additional benefits outlined in his employment agreement.

