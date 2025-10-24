Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pets at Home ( (GB:PETS) ) has issued an announcement.

Pets at Home Group Plc announced the purchase of 64,205 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 217.20 GBp to 221.80 GBp, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 453,715,265. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing earnings per share and improving the company’s financial metrics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PETS) stock is a Buy with a £248.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pets at Home stock, see the GB:PETS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PETS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PETS is a Outperform.

Pets at Home’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. While technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish momentum, the company’s solid financial health and appealing valuation metrics provide a strong foundation for potential investors.

More about Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, offering a range of products and services for pet owners. The company focuses on providing comprehensive pet care solutions, including pet food, grooming, and veterinary services, catering to the needs of pet owners across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,794

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £968.2M

