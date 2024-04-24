PetroTal Strengthens Leadership for Growth

Petro Tal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. has announced strategic executive team enhancements with the appointment of Camilo McAllister as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 25 years of international energy sector experience, and Emilio T. Acin Daneri as Vice President, Business Development, who has over 30 years of experience in the industry. The company expressed gratitude to the retiring CFO, Douglas Urch, for his significant contributions and leadership. These appointments are expected to bolster PetroTal’s corporate growth strategy and maintain its position as a leading oil producer in Peru.

