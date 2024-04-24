PetroTal Completes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Petro Tal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp., a Calgary-based oil and gas company, has announced the buyback and cancellation of 18,024 of its common shares, a move that could signal confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects. The transaction was carried out through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, with share prices ranging between 47.990 pence and 48.125 pence on the AIM and between 0.820 CAD and 0.830 CAD on the TSX. Following the cancellation, PetroTal will have 915,174,203 common shares remaining, which establishes the total voting rights for shareholders.

