Petrolympic Ltd. Grants 2.1 Million Share Options to Leadership

Petrolympic ( (TSE:PCQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Petrolympic Ltd. has granted 2,100,000 options to purchase common shares to its directors and officers, with an exercise price of $0.10 per share, expiring on July 4, 2030. This move could potentially strengthen the company’s governance and align the interests of its leadership with shareholders, impacting its strategic direction and market positioning.

More about Petrolympic

Petrolympic Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTC markets, indicating its active participation in the North American energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 233,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.67M

