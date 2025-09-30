PetroChina Proposes New Director Appointment to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ).

PetroChina Company Limited has announced the proposed election and appointment of Mr. Zhou Xinhuai as a new director, pending approval by shareholders at the general meeting. Mr. Zhou brings extensive experience in the petroleum industry, having held significant positions at CNOOC and CNPC. His appointment is expected to strengthen PetroChina’s leadership and potentially enhance its strategic operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0857) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PetroChina Company stock, see the HK:0857 Stock Forecast page.

PetroChina Company Limited is a major player in the petroleum industry, primarily involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas products. As a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, it focuses on the Chinese and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 97,662,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1599.6B

