PetroChina Appoints Ren Lixin as New President

The latest update is out from PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ).

PetroChina Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Ren Lixin as its new president, following a recommendation from its controlling shareholder, China National Petroleum Corporation, and a nomination by the chairman of the board. Mr. Ren, who has a robust background in engineering and management within the company and its subsidiaries, is expected to bring his extensive experience to the role, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

PetroChina Company Limited is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates extensively in the People’s Republic of China and is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 97,662,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1599.6B

