PetroChina Appoints New Senior Vice President and Proposes Executive Director Election

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ) is now available.

PetroChina Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Song Dayong as the senior vice-president and proposed his election as an executive director, pending shareholder approval at the 2025 extraordinary general meeting. Mr. Song, a seasoned professional in the petroleum industry, has held various leadership roles within the company and its subsidiaries, bringing extensive experience to his new position. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen PetroChina’s leadership team and potentially enhance its operational efficiency and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0857) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PetroChina Company stock, see the HK:0857 Stock Forecast page.

More about PetroChina Company

PetroChina Company Limited is a major player in the petroleum industry, operating as a joint stock limited company in the People’s Republic of China. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas products.

Average Trading Volume: 100,176,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1779.9B

Learn more about 0857 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue