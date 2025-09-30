PetroChina Announces Changes in Board Committee Memberships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ) has shared an update.

PetroChina Company Limited has announced changes in the composition of its Board committees. Mr. Ren Lixin has been appointed as the chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee, with Mr. Zhang Daowei and Mr. Zhang Yuxin as members. The Investment and Development Committee is currently without a chairman, but includes Mr. Ren Lixin, Mr. Xie Jun, and Mr. Yan, Andrew Y as members. These changes are part of the company’s work arrangement and aim to enhance its governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0857) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PetroChina Company stock, see the HK:0857 Stock Forecast page.

More about PetroChina Company

PetroChina Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas products.

Average Trading Volume: 97,662,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1599.6B

See more data about 0857 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

