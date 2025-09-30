PetroChina Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ).

PetroChina Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board, chaired by Dai Houliang, includes a mix of non-executive, executive, and independent non-executive directors. Additionally, the company has established five committees to oversee various aspects of its operations, indicating a structured approach to governance and strategic oversight.

More about PetroChina Company

PetroChina Company Limited is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates within the People’s Republic of China and focuses on energy production and supply.

