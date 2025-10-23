Petrobras Secures Key Campos Basin Blocks in ANP Bidding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras ( (PBR) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Petrobras announced its successful acquisition of two blocks in the Campos Basin during the 3rd Cycle of the Permanent Production Sharing Offer by Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The company secured the Jaspe block in partnership with Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda., where Petrobras holds a 60% stake, and fully acquired the Citrino block. This strategic move aligns with Petrobras’ long-term goals, enhancing its reserve replenishment capabilities and reinforcing its position as a leading operator in ultra-deep waters. The acquisition reflects Petrobras’ selective approach in expanding its exploratory portfolio, adding nearly 2,300 km² of new areas.

The most recent analyst rating on (PBR) stock is a Buy with a $13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras stock, see the PBR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PBR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PBR is a Outperform.

Petrobras’ strong valuation and earnings call performance are key strengths, supported by robust profitability and operational efficiency. However, technical indicators suggest short-term caution, and challenges in revenue growth and cash flow need addressing.

To see Spark’s full report on PBR stock, click here.

More about Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras

Petrobras, formally known as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., is a Brazilian petroleum corporation primarily engaged in the oil and gas industry. The company focuses on exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and natural gas, with a significant emphasis on ultra-deep water oil fields.

Average Trading Volume: 22,872,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $72.06B

See more data about PBR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue