Petrobras Achieves 2024 Production Milestones

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras ( (PBR) ) just unveiled an update.

In 2024, Petrobras reached its annual production targets, achieving a total oil and natural gas output of 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil production alone hitting 2.2 million barrels per day. The company set new records in pre-salt production, which accounted for 81% of its total output. The launch of new platforms and a natural gas processing unit helped counteract production losses due to maintenance and unscheduled stoppages, reinforcing Petrobras’ commitment to investors and Brazilian society.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is a Brazilian petroleum corporation engaged primarily in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and natural gas. It operates predominantly in Brazil and focuses significantly on pre-salt reserves, a key component of its production strategy.

YTD Price Performance: 4.83%

Average Trading Volume: 14,420,288

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $85.32B

