Petratherm Ltd Ramps Up SA Exploration Efforts

Petratherm Ltd has announced significant progress in its South Australian exploration projects, with completed gravity surveys at the Woomera Copper-Gold Project, pending results for multiple projects, and the identification of high-priority uranium and gold targets at the Muckanippie Project. The company has also expanded its exploration potential through a strategic agreement with G4 Metals Pty Ltd and ended the period with a strong cash position of $1.39 million. This momentum is part of Petratherm’s ongoing efforts to drill test several compelling targets within the Olympic Copper-Gold Province throughout 2024.

