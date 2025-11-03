Petratherm Launches Resource Drilling at Promising Rosewood Titanium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Petratherm Ltd ( (AU:PTR) ) has issued an announcement.

Petratherm Limited has commenced resource drilling at its Rosewood Titanium Project, a promising new discovery with significant exploration potential. The drilling program, covering a 40 square kilometer area, aims to establish a maiden JORC Indicated and Inferred resource, with over 400 planned drill holes. The project is notable for its high-grade heavy mineral sands, which start at shallow depths and are rich in valuable titanium minerals. The drilling is expected to be completed by Christmas, with environmental assessments underway for a potential future mining lease application. This development could enhance Petratherm’s industry positioning by expanding its resource base and potentially increasing its market share in the titanium minerals sector.

Petratherm Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in projects that primarily target high-value titanium minerals, with a significant focus on heavy mineral sands.

