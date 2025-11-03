Petratherm Begins Resource Drilling at Promising Rosewood Titanium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Narryer Metals Limited ( (AU:NYM) ).

Petratherm Limited has commenced resource drilling at the Rosewood Titanium Project, which is a significant new discovery with promising exploration metrics. The drilling program aims to establish a maiden JORC Indicated and Inferred level resource over a 40 square kilometer area, with over 400 planned drill holes totaling 8,000 meters. The high-grade mineralization, characterized by heavy mineral sands with up to 95% valuable heavy mineral content, is shallow and amenable to high recovery using conventional processing techniques. This development could enhance the company’s industry positioning by confirming the resource potential at Rosewood, impacting future mining lease applications and stakeholder interests.

More about Narryer Metals Limited

Petratherm Limited is a company operating in the mineral exploration industry, focusing on high-value heavy mineral sands, particularly titanium. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a market focus on valuable heavy mineral content.

Average Trading Volume: 314,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

