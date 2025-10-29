Petratherm Advances Muckanippie Project with New Discoveries and Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Petratherm Ltd ( (AU:PTR) ) has shared an update.

Petratherm Limited has announced significant progress in its Muckanippie Project, with Phase 3 drilling results extending the high-grade mineralisation at Rosewood East to over 40 square kilometers. The discovery of the Echo Prospect further highlights the project’s potential, while metallurgical testing is underway to advance towards a maiden JORC Resource. The company has increased its interest in EL 6715 to 70% and appointed Victor Araújo as Head of Project Development, signaling a new growth phase as it prepares for further drilling and development.

More about Petratherm Ltd

Petratherm Limited is a company focused on critical minerals, copper, and gold projects in South Australia. Their primary focus is on unlocking the potential of titanium-rich heavy mineral sands (HMS) at the Muckanippie Critical Minerals Project.

