The latest update is out from Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF).

Petco Health and Wellness Company announced that its CFO, Brian LaRose, will be participating in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 14, 2024. There will be a live webcast of his fireside conversation at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible through Petco’s investor relations website, with a replay available until March 28, 2024.

