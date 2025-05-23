Petco Board Member Christy Lake Resigns

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Petco Health and Wellness Company ( (WOOF) ) has provided an announcement.

On May 19, 2025, Christy Lake resigned from Petco Health and Wellness Company‘s Board of Directors and its compensation committee, effective after the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Her resignation was not due to any disagreement with the company. Following her resignation, the Board decided to reduce its size to 10 directors.

The most recent analyst rating on (WOOF) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on WOOF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WOOF is a Neutral.

Petco’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance, highlighted by negative net income and high leverage. While technical indicators suggest some upward momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call outlines both strategic initiatives and operational challenges, contributing to a balanced but cautious outlook.

More about Petco Health and Wellness Company

Petco Health and Wellness Company operates in the pet care industry, providing a range of products and services focused on pet health and wellness.

Average Trading Volume: 4,358,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.02B

