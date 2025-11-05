Personalis Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Personalis ( (PSNL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Personalis presented to its investors.

Personalis, Inc., based in Fremont, California, is a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, focusing on personalized cancer management through innovative testing solutions. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Personalis highlighted significant progress in its “Win-in-MRD” strategy, marked by a substantial increase in clinical test deliveries and strong clinical evidence supporting its NeXT Personal platform for cancer monitoring. Key achievements include a 364% year-over-year growth in clinical test volume, the submission for Medicare coverage for lung cancer, and the launch of a new breast cancer utility study in collaboration with Yale Cancer Center.

The financial report showed a revenue of $14.5 million, a 44% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to declines in revenue from Natera, population sequencing, and pharma tests. Despite this, the company reported a narrowed net loss of $21.7 million compared to the previous year’s $39.1 million. The gross margin fell to 13.2% from 34%, attributed to lower revenue volume and increased clinical test costs. Cash reserves stood at $150.5 million, with a cash usage of $23.4 million in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Personalis expects fourth-quarter revenue to range between $15.7 and $20.7 million, with full-year revenue guidance adjusted to $68.0 to $73.0 million. The company remains focused on expanding its clinical test adoption and securing Medicare reimbursement, which are crucial for its growth strategy. With ongoing clinical trials and strategic partnerships, Personalis is poised to strengthen its position in the precision oncology market.

