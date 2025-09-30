Persimmon CFO Acquires and Sells Shares Amid Compensation Vesting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Persimmon ( (GB:PSN) ) has provided an announcement.

Persimmon Plc announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Duxbury, acquired 15,151 shares in the company as part of a compensation package for a forfeited share award from his previous employer. To cover the tax liability from this vesting, Duxbury sold 7,132 shares, retaining the remaining balance. This transaction reflects the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and highlights the financial activities of its key executives.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSN is a Outperform.

Persimmon’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial stability with no debt and a reasonable valuation with an attractive dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly negative momentum, and cash flow efficiency needs improvement. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Persimmon

Persimmon Plc is a prominent company in the construction industry, primarily focused on residential development. It is known for building homes across the UK and has a significant presence in the housing market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,184,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.67B

