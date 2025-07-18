Perseus Mining Issues New Securities for Employee Incentive

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Perseus Mining ( (AU:PRU) ) has issued an update.

Perseus Mining Limited announced the issuance of 25,000 fully paid ordinary securities to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move is expected to enhance employee engagement and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives, potentially strengthening Perseus Mining’s market position and operational focus.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PRU) stock is a Buy with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Perseus Mining stock, see the AU:PRU Stock Forecast page.

More about Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold production. The company is known for its mining operations in West Africa, where it engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 5,953,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.95B

For a thorough assessment of PRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue