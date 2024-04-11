Perseus Mining Clinches Control of OreCorp

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX: PRU) has successfully overcome all conditions for its off-market takeover bid for OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR), announcing fulfillment of the minimum acceptance condition and waiving of other regulatory and material adverse change conditions. As of April 12, 2024, Perseus has secured a 79.93% voting power in OreCorp, with Perseus retaining the option to extend the offer period as per regulatory allowances.

For further insights into AU:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.