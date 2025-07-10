Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in Servcorp Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Servcorp Limited ( (AU:SRV) ) has provided an update.

Perpetual Limited, a substantial holder in Servcorp Limited, has reduced its voting power from 7.926% to 6.923% as of July 8, 2025. This change in interest may impact Servcorp’s shareholder dynamics and influence within the company, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and market positioning.

More about Servcorp Limited

Servcorp Limited operates in the serviced office industry, providing flexible workspace solutions including virtual offices, meeting rooms, and coworking spaces. The company focuses on offering premium office locations and services to businesses globally.

Average Trading Volume: 54,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$573.8M

