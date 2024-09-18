Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in Metcash

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has reported a decrease in its shareholding in Metcash Limited, with its voting power dropping from 7.775% to 5.960% as of September 16, 2024. This marks a change in the substantial holder’s interest since their last notification on June 4, 2024. The details of the changes in interests, including the number of votes affected, are provided in the company’s annexure A and B.

For further insights into AU:MTS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.