Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in EVT Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. ( (AU:EVT) ).

Perpetual Limited and its related bodies corporate have reduced their voting power in EVT Limited from 16.073% to 14.765%, as indicated in a recent notice of change of interests of a substantial holder. This change reflects a decrease in the number of ordinary shares held, which may have implications for the company’s shareholder dynamics and could influence future corporate decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EVT) stock is a Buy with a A$13.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. stock, see the AU:EVT Stock Forecast page.

More about Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 205,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.68B

For detailed information about EVT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue