Perpetual Limited Ends Substantial Holding in LNK

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited, a significant investor in Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK), has ceased to be a substantial holder as of April 12, 2024. Details of the changes in relevant interests and associations, which led to the end of Perpetual’s substantial holding, have been outlined in a filed notice. Perpetual had previously notified the company of its substantial holder status in February 2024.

