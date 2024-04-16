Perpetual Limited Ends Major Stake in Link Administration

Link Administration Holdings Ltd. (AU:LNK) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited, along with its related entities, has ceased to be a substantial holder in Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK) as of April 12, 2024. This shift comes after their last notification to the company in early February. The details of the changes in interests and associations related to their voting securities are outlined in Annexure A of the notice.

