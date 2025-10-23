Perpetual Limited AGM: All Resolutions Passed with Strong Shareholder Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Perpetual Limited ( (AU:PPT) ) has provided an update.

Perpetual Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 23, 2025, where all resolutions were passed by poll. Notably, Resolution 4 was not put to the meeting as it was contingent on a specific voting outcome for Resolution 3, which did not occur. The meeting results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic direction, as evidenced by the approval of key resolutions concerning executive remuneration and appointments.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PPT) stock is a Hold with a A$22.40 price target.

Perpetual Limited is a financial services company based in Sydney, Australia, providing a range of services including asset management, financial advice, and trustee services. The company focuses on delivering value to its clients through a comprehensive suite of financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 256,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.43B



