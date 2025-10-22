Perpetual Equity Investment Company Reports NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of 21 October 2025, with figures showing $1.286 before tax and $1.254 after tax. This update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and investment portfolio performance, although the figures are unaudited and approximate.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing investment portfolios. The company provides investment management services and is known for its equity investment strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 310,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

