Perpetual Equity Director Increases Shareholding

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:PIC) has released an update.

Michael Charles Clarke, a director at Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited, increased his indirect holdings in the company by acquiring 7,186 fully paid ordinary shares at $1.19 each, totaling $8,551.34, under the dividend reinvestment plan related to the 2024 final dividend. The transaction, which took place on 8 October 2024, boosted his total number of shares to 220,975. The acquisition signifies a vote of confidence in the company’s prospects and aligns the director’s interests with those of the shareholders.

For further insights into AU:PIC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.