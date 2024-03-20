Perimeter Medical Imaging AI: Progress and Financial Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging Ai Inc (TSE:PINK) has released an update.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in advanced imaging for cancer surgery, has announced its participation in the Society of Surgical Oncology conference and shared updates on grant funding and product development. Despite not receiving ARPA-H grant funding, the company’s clinical trials and development of AI-enhanced OCT technology continue as planned, with financial projections on track. Investors are also invited to a forthcoming conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2023.

