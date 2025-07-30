Perfect Group Announces Privatization and Delisting Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3326) ) has provided an update.

Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd. and Immaculate Diamonds Limited have announced a proposal for the privatization of Perfect Group by way of a scheme of arrangement under Cayman Islands law. This move includes the proposed withdrawal of the company’s shares from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with further updates to be provided as the process progresses.

More about Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd.

Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, involved in the industry of diamond trading and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 807,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$307.1M

For an in-depth examination of 3326 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue