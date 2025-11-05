Perenti Global Announces Changes in Substantial Holding Status

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Perenti Global ( (AU:PRN) ).

Perenti Global, a company involved in mining services, has announced changes in its substantial holding status. The announcement indicates that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in Perenti Global as of November 3, 2025. This change could impact Perenti’s shareholder structure and influence within the market, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and stakeholder relationships.

More about Perenti Global

Average Trading Volume: 4,745,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.49B

