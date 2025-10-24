Peregrine Gold Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peregrine Gold Ltd. ( (AU:PGD) ) has provided an announcement.

Peregrine Gold Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address key shareholder resolutions, and shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy voting. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its stakeholders and ensuring active shareholder engagement in corporate governance matters.

More about Peregrine Gold Ltd.

Peregrine Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in identifying and developing gold assets in Australia, aiming to enhance its market position within the precious metals sector.

Average Trading Volume: 320,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

