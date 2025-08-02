Perdoceo Education Corp’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth

Perdoceo Education Corporation ((PRDO)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Perdoceo Education Corporation’s recent earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, underscoring strong financial performance and significant enrollment growth across its institutions. The company expressed optimism about future growth, bolstered by a favorable regulatory environment. However, there were concerns regarding enrollment variability at the AIU System and potential tax implications.

Record Enrollment Growth

Perdoceo Education Corporation reported a remarkable 17% increase in total enrollment compared to the previous year. Both CTU and AIUS experienced a 7% growth, while St. Augustine played a crucial role with new modalities and increased enrollments, contributing significantly to this growth.

Strong Financial Performance

The company’s net income for the quarter reached $41 million, up from $38.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating income saw a substantial increase of 25.4%, amounting to $61.5 million, highlighting the company’s robust financial health.

Revenue Surge

Perdoceo’s revenue for the second quarter was $209.6 million, marking a 26% increase compared to $166.7 million in the same quarter last year. This surge reflects the company’s successful strategies in boosting its financial standing.

Shareholder Returns

The company demonstrated its commitment to returning value to shareholders by repurchasing 1.6 million shares for $46 million and increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.13 to $0.15 per share.

Positive Legislative Environment

Perdoceo is optimistic about the new rules and regulatory efforts, which are expected to positively impact the industry and provide growth opportunities, further enhancing the company’s future prospects.

AIU System Enrollment Variability

Despite the overall positive outlook, the AIU System is anticipated to experience slightly lower enrollments in the third quarter compared to the previous year, which could affect quarterly comparability.

Tax Implications and Uncertainties

The effective tax rate is projected to rise to between 26% and 26.5%. The company will continue to evaluate the tax-related impacts of new legislation, which presents ongoing uncertainties.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Perdoceo Education Corporation expects continued robust financial performance. The company has raised its full-year adjusted operating income outlook to between $230 million and $236 million, with adjusted EPS anticipated to range from $2.48 to $2.55. This guidance underscores a positive trajectory in financial and operational growth, supported by strategic investments in student enrollment and technology.

In summary, Perdoceo Education Corporation’s earnings call highlighted strong financial performance and significant enrollment growth, driven by strategic initiatives and a favorable regulatory environment. While there are concerns about enrollment variability and tax implications, the company’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, suggesting continued growth and value for shareholders.

