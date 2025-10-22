Percheron Therapeutics Unveils Future Plans at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Percheron Therapeutics ( (AU:PER) ) has issued an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited announced its presentation for the Annual General Meeting, highlighting its progress and plans for its lead program, HMBD-002, which targets advanced cancer. The company aims to commence further clinical trials in 2026, signaling a significant step in its development strategy and potential impact on the oncology and rare disease markets.

More about Percheron Therapeutics

Percheron Therapeutics Limited is a publicly listed biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for oncology and rare diseases. Its lead program, HMBD-002, is a monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint regulator, VISTA, which has completed a phase I clinical trial showing it to be generally safe and well tolerated.

Average Trading Volume: 2,975,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.79M

