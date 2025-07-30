Percheron Therapeutics Secures License for Promising Cancer Drug HMBD-002

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Percheron Therapeutics ( (AU:PER) ) has provided an announcement.

Percheron Therapeutics has secured an exclusive worldwide license from Hummingbird Bioscience to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HMBD-002, a phase II-ready immuno-oncology drug candidate. The company has completed the transfer of the Investigational New Drug application with the US FDA, positioning itself as the formal sponsor of HMBD-002. This strategic move is expected to enhance Percheron’s pipeline, with plans to initiate a phase II clinical trial in 2026. The drug, which targets the VISTA protein to reactivate immune cells against tumors, has shown promising safety and efficacy in phase I trials, potentially positioning it as a first-in-class therapy in the oncology field.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited is an international biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for oncology and rare diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 2,296,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.79M

