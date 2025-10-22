Percheron Therapeutics Reports Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Percheron Therapeutics ( (AU:PER) ) just unveiled an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were decided by a poll. Notably, the adoption of the 2025 Remuneration Report was supported by more than 75% of votes, leading to the withdrawal of the Conditional Spill Resolution. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and suggests stability in the company’s governance, potentially influencing its strategic direction and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PER) stock is a Hold with a A$0.01 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Percheron Therapeutics stock, see the AU:PER Stock Forecast page.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited is a publicly listed biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for oncology and rare diseases. Its lead program, HMBD-002, is a monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint regulator, VISTA, which has completed a phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 2,975,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.79M

