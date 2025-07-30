Peppermint Innovation Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Advancements in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peppermint Innovation Limited ( (AU:PIL) ) just unveiled an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited reported significant growth in its digital financial services for the June 2025 quarter. The company saw a 33% increase in PCM registered users and a 75% rise in bizmoto Wallet transactions. Key developments include the upcoming launch of InstaPay P2P functionality and QRPH integration, as well as a strategic MOU with RCBC and Rizal Microbank. The appointment of fintech leader Brad Jones to the Advisory Board is expected to further accelerate Peppermint’s growth in the Philippines. These advancements highlight the company’s commitment to expanding financial access and strengthening its market position.

Peppermint Innovation Limited operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on providing digital financial services. The company offers products like the bizmoto wallet and the Pinoy Coop Mobile (PCM) app, targeting financial inclusion in the Philippines.

