Peppermint Innovation Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Peppermint Innovation Limited ( (AU:PIL) ) has shared an announcement.

Peppermint Innovation Limited has announced the quotation of 30,320,341 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of August 4, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage financial markets for growth and expansion, potentially impacting its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Peppermint Innovation Limited

Peppermint Innovation Limited operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on providing innovative digital payment solutions and services. The company is known for its efforts to enhance financial inclusion through technology-driven products.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.75M

