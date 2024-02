PepGen Inc. (PEPG) has released an update.

PepGen Inc. has recently achieved a significant milestone by securing U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for their treatment, PGN-EDODM1, aimed at tackling myotonic dystrophy type 1. This advancement promises to accelerate the development and review process of the therapy, potentially bringing relief to patients with this genetic disorder more quickly.

For further insights into PEPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.