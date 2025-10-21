Pentair Announces Leadership Changes for 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pentair ( (PNR) ) just unveiled an update.

Pentair announced key leadership changes effective in 2026. Robert P. Fishman will resign as CFO, and Nicholas J. Brazis will succeed him. Heather Hausmann’s role will be elevated to report directly to the CEO.

Pentair’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes, which are the most significant factors. The technical analysis and valuation suggest a stable but slightly overvalued position. Despite some challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives and transformation savings are expected to drive future growth.

