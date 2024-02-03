PennantPark Announces Monthly Distribution Details

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capit (PFLT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. announced its monthly distribution on February 2, 2024, through a press release. The content of the report and the press release is for informational purposes and is not considered “filed” for regulatory purposes, nor is it subject to the liabilities of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This information is also not to be included in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless specifically referenced.

