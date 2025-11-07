PENN Entertainment Shifts Digital Strategy Post-ESPN Termination

Penn National Gaming ( (PENN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Penn National Gaming presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. operates a diverse portfolio of casinos, racetracks, and online sports betting and iCasino offerings across North America, leveraging its market-leading retail casinos and digital platforms to drive growth.

In its latest earnings report, PENN Entertainment announced a significant shift in its digital strategy following the termination of its online sports betting agreement with ESPN. The company plans to rebrand its U.S. online sports betting offering to theScore Bet, aiming to capitalize on its successful performance in Ontario and integrate it deeply into its digital sports media app.

Key financial highlights from the third quarter include revenues of $1.4 billion from retail properties and $297.7 million from its interactive segment, despite an overall net loss of $865.1 million. The company’s iCasino business showed strong growth, with a 40% year-over-year increase in quarterly gaming revenue. PENN also repurchased 7.9 million shares, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

PENN’s strategic focus is on enhancing its iCasino offerings and leveraging its omnichannel strategy to drive customer acquisition and cross-sell opportunities. The company aims to operate with a more efficient cost structure, focusing on performance-based marketing and strategic investments in North American markets with high return potential.

Looking ahead, PENN Entertainment is optimistic about its new digital strategy and the potential growth from its rebranded offerings. The company remains committed to expanding its market presence and enhancing profitability through strategic realignment and operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue