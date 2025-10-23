Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Reduces Stake in Alphabet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, managed by R. Van Ogden, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class C ((GOOG)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 20,100 shares.
Spark’s Take on GOOG Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOOG is a Outperform.
Alphabet’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including significant revenue growth and AI-driven innovations. While the technical analysis indicates potential overbought conditions, the company’s solid fundamentals and growth prospects support a favorable outlook.
To see Spark’s full report on GOOG stock, click here.
More about Alphabet Inc. Class C
YTD Price Performance: 32.41%
Average Trading Volume: 22,262,649
Current Market Cap: $3105.3B
Trending Articles:
- RTO Doesn’t Always Mean RTO: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up as Salespeople Find Exemption
- This Was Not the First Bid: Warner Bros. Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:WBD) Gains as it Rejected Three Bids from Paramount So Far
- ‘Paramount Can Walk Away with Warner Bros.’ Say TD Cowen and Benchmark Analysts