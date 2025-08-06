Peninsula Land Limited Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Peninsula Land Limited ( (IN:PENINLAND) ).

Peninsula Land Limited has announced several key appointments and reappointments, including Amyn Jassani as a Non-Executive Independent Director, and the reappointment of Rajeev A. Piramal and Nandan A. Piramal to executive roles. These strategic decisions are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and governance structure, potentially enhancing its market position and operational efficiency.

More about Peninsula Land Limited

Peninsula Land Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on developing commercial and residential properties. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is known for its significant contributions to the real estate sector in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 142,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.77B INR

