Peninsula Energy Issues Unquoted Securities

An update from Peninsula Energy ( (AU:PEN) ) is now available.

Peninsula Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 2,450,000 unquoted securities, specifically service rights, as part of a previously announced transaction. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial activities and may have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PEN) stock is a Buy with a A$1.03 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peninsula Energy stock, see the AU:PEN Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 7,170,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$211.8M

